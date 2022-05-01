Weekend Track Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — In the always loaded Wayne Invitational, the Troy girls track and field team came away with an impressive fourth-place finish.

Sophie Fong won the pole vault, 12-6 and Leah Harnish won the 400, 57.26.

Taking second was the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (Anna Boezi, Lynette McKibben, Deanna Rohlfs, Alyssa Kern), 67.13.

Troy boys had a second-place finish in the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (Jack Kleinhenz, Aidan Coleman, Antonio Gonzalez, Braeden Verceles), 67.15.

Tippecanoe had third-place finishes from Grayson Ring, high jump, 6-4 and the 400 shuttle hurdle relay, 67.16.

Bethel girls

take seventh

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel girls track and field team finished seventh at the Ben Logan Invitational Saturday.

Karley Moore led the Bees, finishing third in the 400, 63.86 and high jump, 4-8.

Lehman girls

take fourth

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman girls track and field team finished fourth at the Cardinal Invitational and the boys finished ninth.

Kiersten Franklin led the Lady Cavaliers.

She won the 100, 12.60 and 200, 26.40 and finished second in the 400, 59.95.

Franklin also anchored the 800 relay (with Caroline Wesner, Mara O’Leary and Katie McFarland) to a win in a meet record 1:47.61.

Daria Lee won the high jump, 5-2 and McFarland won the pole vault, 10-0 and took third in the 200, 28.04.

Michael McFarland led the boys, winning the discus with a throw of 153-7.

Piqua boys

win meet

PLEASANT HILL — The Piqua boys track and field team won the Newton Twilight Invitational.

Newton was third, Covington was fourth and Troy Christian was fifth.

Ryan Brown led Piqua, sweeping the 100, 11.55 and 200, 23.25 and taking second in the 400, 51.29.

Also winning for Piqua were Elijah Frazier, high jump, 5-10; Lucas Huelskamp, pole vault, 11-0; and the 3,200 relay, 9:10.32.

Taking second were Giovanni Barron, 11o hurdles, 17.38 and long jump, 18-6 1-2; Noah Burgh, 3,200, 10:14.75; Mason Osborne, discus, 129-10 1-2; Caleb Lyons, shot put, 44-6 3-4; and the 800 relay, 1:36.99.

Finishing third were Bryson Roberts, 100, 11.74; Jesse Furman, 1,600, 4:48.43; Frazier, 300 hurdles, 45.90; and the 400 relay, 48.33.

Winning for Newton was the 800 relay, 1:36.86.

Taking second were Seth Coker, 800, 2:11.77 and finishing third was Ely Cook, high jump, 5-6.

Ashley Long led Covington, sweeping the 1,600, 4:42.60 and 3,200, 10:14.24.

Also winning were Devin Brummitt, 800, 2:07.08; and the 1,600 relay, 3:43.52.

Taking second was Jaeden Cole, high jump, 5-8.

Winning for Troy Christian was the 4oo relay, 47.08.

Taking second were Jonathan Haddad, 100, 11.72; and the 1,600 relay, 3:45.74.

Finishing third was the 800 relay, 1:38.18.

Newton girls finished fourth, Troy Christian finished fifth, Covington was seventh and Piqua was 10th.

McKenna Downing led Newton, sweeping the 800, 2:27.02; and 1,600, 5:47.63.

Also winning for Newton was Reese Hess, long jump, 16-1.

Taking second was the 400 relay, 55.65 and the 1,600 relay, 4:32.35.

Winning for Troy Christian was Hope Carroll, 400, 62.79.

Taking third were Kyndle Scales, 100, 13.58; the 400 relay, 56.57; the 800 relay, 1:55.02 and the 3,200 relay, 11:37.02.

Elyza Long led Covington winning the 3,200, 11:54.38.

Taking third was Joanna Welborn, 800, 2:27.30.

Winning for Piqua was the 400 relay, 55.63.