SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team lost to Greenville 4-1 Friday.

Brandon Jones picked up a win in third singles defeating Mason Pierri 6-1, 6-4.

In other singles matches, Sam Gilardi lost to Jack Marchal 6-1, 6-2 and Joe Pannapara lost to Andrew Abell 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Josh George and Brock Bostick lost to Mason Middlestetter and Grant Read 7-5, 6-4 and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost to Will Gettinger and Simon Snyder 6-1, 6-0.