Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team remained one game behind Vandalia-Butler with a 9-0 win over Stebbins Friday in MVL action.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4 with a double and Eli Smith had a double and two RBIs.

Trayce Mercer pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Piqua gets

two wins

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team won two out of three games over the weekend.

On Friday, Piqua defeated Fairborn 7-0.

Hunter Steinke pitched a 3-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking three.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-2 and Brady Ouhl and Trenton Rudd had two RBIs each.

On Saturday, Piqua defeated Graham 1-0 and lost to Greenville 4-0.

Against Graham, Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Brady Ouhl had a double.

Mason Davis and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Against Greenville, Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-3 and Anderson and Davis combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Sidney 5,

Tipp 0

TIPP CITY —The Tippecanoe baseball team lost in MVL action Friday.

Braydon Bottles had a double.

Preston Zumwalt and Eli Voisard combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Troy Christian

drops two games

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team lost two games to Dayton Christian Saturday.

The Eagles lost the first game 2-1.

Lucas Day was 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Connor Frye pitched a five-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

Troy Christian lost the second game 10-0.

Matthew Major had a double.

Zane Harris, Paul McDonald and Judah Simmons combined on a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Miami East

wins twice

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team picked up two wins over the weekend.

On Friday, the Vikings defeated Riverside 4-1.

Luke Hamaker had two RBIs and Nathan Woolley was 2-for-3 with a double.

Cael Rose was 2-for-3 and Austin Francis doubled.

Connor Apple pitched a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

On Saturday, East defeated Stebbins 7-2.

Francis was 2-for-3 and Apple and Rose both doubled.

Wesley Nidzgorski pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Covington 1,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Covington baseball team got a TRC win in eight innings.

In the eighth, Jensen Wagoner walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, went to third on Trey Schmelzer’s fielder’s choice and scored on Tanner Palsgrove’s sacrifice fly.

Wagoner was 2-for-2 and pitched eight scoreless innings, striking out 13 and walking four while allowing just one hit.

Kian French pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and walking three and striking out one.

Bethel 5,

Milton 2

WEST MILTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road win in TRC action Friday.

Braylon Schroeder was 4-for-4 with a double.

Evan Goodman was 2-for-4 with a double and Grant Bean was 2-for-3 with a double.

Luke Gray and Elijah Schroeder combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Nathan Thompson was 4-for-4 for Milton-Union.

Wyatt Kimmel and Nelson Morter Jr. combined on an eight-hitter, walking two.

Newton 4,

Trail 2

NEW PARIS — The Newton baseball team got a road win in WOAC action Friday.

Lane Bayer was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

Colin Tackett and Bayer combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10.

Bradford loses

two games

ST. HENRY — The Bradford baseball team lost to St. Henry 1-0 Friday.

Keaton Mead pitched a four-hitter, striking out six.

On Saturday, Bradford lost to Greenville 6-0.

Landon Wills and Tucker Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out 13 and walking seven.