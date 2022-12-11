Weekend Wrestling Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Miami East wrestling team took second at the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday, while Troy finished fifth and Tippecanoe tied for sixth.

Cooper Shore (120), Daniel Martin (150) and Hunter Randall (165) were all crowned champions for Miami East.

Shore went 5-0 with four pins and a tech fall, Martin went 5-0 with five pins and Randall went 5-0 with two pins and a tech fall.

Taking second were Bradon Lewis (106), Layton Hughes (144) and Drake Bennett (190).

Lewis was 4-1 with two pins, Hughes was 4-1 with one pin and Bennett was 4-1 with four pins.

Finishing third were Aaron Mills (144) and Dusty Winner (275).

Mills was 4-1 with four pins and Winner was 4-1 with three pins.

Taking fourth were Emmitt Ondera (150) and Chris Smith (175).

Ondera was 3-2 with three pins and Smith was 3-2 with two pins and a tech fall.

Gabe Cole (113) finished fifth, going 3-1 with three pins and Dylan Arthur (285) finished sixth, going 2-2 with one pin.

T.J. Murray (113) led Troy, finishing second.

Murray was 4-1 with two pins.

Taking third were Anden Kemmer (126) and Danny Murray (175).

Kemmer was 4-1 with three pins and Murray was 4-1 with four pins.

Tyler Plunkett (165) took fourth, going 3-2 with two pins and Brayden Lester (144) took sixth, going 3-2 with one pin.

Andrew Lyons (113) led Tippecanoe, taking third.

Lyons went 4-1 with two pins.

Brett Ballard (157) took fourth.

Ballard was 3-2 with three pins.

Taking fifth were Riley Logan (132), Collin Isaac (138) and Riley Nicholls (144).

Logan was 5-1 with two pins, Isaac was 4-1 with three pins and Nicholls was 4-1 with three pins.

Finishing sixth were Oliver Murray (132) and Cade Frazier (165).

Murray was 3-2 with three pins and Frazier was 3-2 with one pin.

Piqua wrestlers

18th at Edgewood

TRENTON — The Piqua wrestling team finished 18th at the Edgewood Invitational Saturday.

Max Kaye (144) led the Indians.

He advanced to the semifinals and finished fourth, going 4-2 with four pins.

Averi Wiley (106) finished fifth.

Wiley was 3-2 with two pins.