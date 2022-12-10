Fairgrounds to host Sportscard Spectacular

TROY — Sports cards, comics, vintage toys and other unique gifts will be available at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Sportscard Spectaular Show comes to Troy for the first time.

“The name is Sportscard Spectacular show, however it’s more like a collectibles show,” event organizer Mike Rutledge said. “There will be dealers there with Pokemon cards, comics, toys, and some specialty dealers as well.”

“We’ll also have vintage toys,” Rutledge said.

The Sportscard Spectacular will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A. Admission is free.

“It’s a two-day show,” Rutledge said. “It will be a Saturday and Sunday combo.”

“It’s primarily for the kids,” he said. “We always try to give out free door prizes. It’s a great time, so we’re excited.”

The show will feature approximately 100 vendors offering a wide variety of unique items.

“We’ll have people who have handcrafted fabrics,” Rutledge said. “There will be some ladies who have spices and things of that nature.”

The Sportscard Spectacular has been held in Miamisburg for several years, but organizers moved it to the Miami County Fairgrounds due to growth.

“This will be the first show at the Miami County Fairgrounds,” Rutledge said. “We used to do a show in Miamisburg, at the Hilton Garden Inn. That was around 90 tables, but we kind of outgrew that.”

Several upcoming shows are already scheduled for the fairgrounds. The Sportscard Spectacular will return on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Another show will also be held on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

“We hope to do it every other month or so,” Rutledge said.

More information on the Sportscard Spectacular can be found online at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or by calling 937-301-7903.

“I think it will be great for the area, great for the community and everyone,” Rutledge said. “It’s a family fun event.”