Religion briefs

First United Church of Christ services

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

Come for coffee and fellowship each Sunday before worship. During worship, the Rev. Lauren Allen will share an inspirational message for adults and children alike.

Richards Chapel UMC services

TROY — Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 831 McKaig Ave. in Troy invites the community to join them for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

You will be welcomed by warm and caring people. Pastor Kima Cunningham will be the messenger of God’s word each week.

Those who are unable to attend can participate at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live by visiting the Rev. Kima Cunningham’s Facebook page.

Richards Chapel’s lunch program also provides free hot lunches to anyone needing a meal from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or [email protected] Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

First United Methodist Church

TROY — Troy First UMC holds traditional Sunday services at 8 and 11 a.m. at 110 W. Franklin St. in Troy, a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays in their First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., and a recovery service on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. also at the First Place Christian Center.

Westminster Presbyterian Church services

PIQUA – Westminster Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Josh Rodriguez officiating. Services are family friendly and feature traditional music of the season. All are welcome and they look forward to seeing everyone.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, and you can call 937-773-0564 with questions.

St. Boniface

PIQUA — The St. Boniface 26th annual quilt raffle has begun. This year’s raffle offers three quilts: Queen-size (92×92”) Cathedral Window quilt pieced, quilted and donated by Michelle Patrizio and Janet Lee; full-size (72×85”) Welcome to My Garden quilt pieced by Connie Bonifas, Rita Mayor and Gloria Stonerock, quilted by Rita Mayor and materials donated by Donna Johnson and Rita Mayor; lap quilt/wall hanging (32×50”) Amazing Grace pieced by Rita Mayor and quilted by Janet Lee.

Raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6/$5.00. Raffle tickets may be purchased by dropping off/sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua. Include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. Quilt raffle tickets can also be purchased online at https://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org. The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 31. The first name drawn will have his/her choice of the three quilts and so on. All proceeds from the quilt raffle benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest. For additional info, send email to [email protected] or call the parish office at 937-773-1656.

First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL — The First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., will be hosting a kid’s night every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is for children aged 3-8 who are potty trained. The event is to help kids learn about Jesus, play games and worship together. For more information call the church at 937-676-2802.