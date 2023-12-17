Weekend Wrestling Roundup

Miami East’s Hunter Randall closes in on a pin of Greenville’s Hunter Harter in a 165-pound match Saturday at the Tippecanoe Invitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Logan Wells attempts to get away from Tippecanoe’s Riley Hull in a 120-pound match Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Cade Frazier control’s Fairborns’s Dimitri Wall in a 175-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Bernard Eichman is on top of Centerville’s Troy Wisecup in a 126-pound match Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Gavin Nelson has control of Indian Lake’s Anthony Adams in a 150-pound match Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Parker Stuchall has the advantage on Fairborn’s Colby Chhy in a 113-pound match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Three Miami County wrestling teams had a lot of success at the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday at Tippecanoe High School.

MIAMI EAST

The Vikings had a strong showing.

They finished just one-half point behind Beavercreek to finish second.

Leading the way for the Vikings were Hudson Randall (106), John Kemp (157), Hunter Randall (165) and Drake Bennett (215) — who all won titles.

Kemp was 5-0 with four pins, Hunter Randall was 5-0 with three pins, Bennett was 5-0 with two pins and two tech falls and Hudson Randall was 4-0 with three pins.

Taking third were Gabe Cole (126) and Layton Hughes (144).

Cole was 4-1 with three pins and Hughes was 4-1 with two pins.

Brian Fulton (106) finished fourth, going 1-3 with one pin.

PIQUA

The Indians finished third.

Piqua had three champions in Nikolai Kaye (132), Max Kaye (144) and Gavin Nelson (150).

Nelson was 5-0 with four pins, Max Kaye was 5-0 with three pins, a tech fall and a major decision and Nikolai Kaye was 5-0 with three pins.

Landen Martin (190) finished second, going 3-1 with one pin.

Seth Holt (126) finished fourth, going 3-2 with two pins.

TIPPECANOE

The host Red Devils finished fifth and were led by second-place finishes from Raiden McNicholls (132) and Riley Nicholls (157).

Raiden Nicholls was 4-1 with one pin, one tech fall and one major decision and Riley Nicholls was 3-1 with two pins.

Trent Thompson (138), Collin Isaac (150) and Cal Conners (190) all finished third.

Isaac was 4-1 with four pins, Conners was 4-1 with two pins and Thompson was 3-2 with two pins.

Parker Stuchall (113) was fourth, going 2-3 with two pins.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]