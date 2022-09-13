Westminster Presbyterian Church hosts God’s Table community meal

PIQUA — Join Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua, for God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.

They will be serving hamburgers, chips, fruit and a dessert. To allow them to serve as many people as possible, they are limiting meals to three per car or the number of people in the vehicle. Everyone is invited to come back through for more meals, if available, after everyone has been served.

God’s Table is a free of charge community meal served on the third Saturday of the month.