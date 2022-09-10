Xenia football tops Piqua in MVL action

XENIA — An expected MVL football showdown never materialized Friday night.

Xenia ended Piqua’s 19-game regular season win streak and 15-game MVL win streak in impressive fashion with a 28-0 victory Friday night.

The Bucs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.

After Piqua failed to make a first down on its opening drive after having a first-and-five, Xenia went right down the field and never relinquished the lead.

The Bucs went 62 yards in six plays, with Trei’Shaun Sanders running it in from 26 yards out and Nate Fellie kicking the first of four PATs to make it 7-0.

Piqua picked up one first down before punting on its second possession and Xenia went 76 yards in 14 plays.

Quarterback Gavin McManus threw a 10-yard pass to Jackson Tate on the first play of the second quarter for the score and Fellie’s kick made it 14-0.

Piqua again picked up one first down on its next possession and following a punt, Xenia went 78 yards in 12 plays.

Ramon Browder had a 23-yard run on the drive and Sanders took it in from one yard out. Fellie’s kick made it 21-0 and the teams went to the halftime break with the same score.

After an exchange of turnovers to start the second half — with Piqua’s Dre’Shaun Roberts intercepting a pass and Piqua fumbling it back Xenia two plays later — there was no scoring in the third quarter.

The Bucs final score came on a eight-play, 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Johnson opened the drive with a 21-yard run and Sanders would again score from one-yard-out with Fellie adding the kick for a 28-0 final.

Xenia outgained Piqua 342 yards to 112 in the game.

Sanders led the rushing attack — which averaged almost five yards a carry and picked up 241 yards on the ground — with 152 yards on 25 carries.

McManus completed 10 of 12 passes for 101 yards.

Tremell Wright led the receivers with four catches for 39 yards.

Jarnell Smith led the defense with 13 tackles and Jaxen Lewis had 12 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Sam Schmiesing led the Piqua rushing attack with 40 yards on 11 carries.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl was 4-for-16 passing for 50 yards, with Mickey Anderson pulling in a 21-yard reception.

Colten Beougher led the defense with 16 tackles.

Ky Warner had 11 tackles and Schmiesing and Devon Finley both had 10 tackles.

Piqua will host Sidney Friday night.

