LaRose releases ‘Voting is About Our Future’ PSA

COLUMBUS – Continuing a long-standing tradition, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched “Voting is About Our Future,” a Public Service Announcement in partnership with the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, to encourage Ohioans to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election. This public awareness campaign features elementary school-aged children calling on the adults of Ohio to make their voices heard by registering and voting.

“The decisions we make on election day will have a tremendous impact on future generations,” said LaRose. “Our hope is that this message resonates with every Ohioan and reminds them to get registered and make their voices heard.”

The PSA is slated to run from September through the registration deadline of Oct. 11. Election day is on Nov. 8.