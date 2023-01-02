YMCA educates community on diabetes

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for a seven week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms.

The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free with a doctor’s referral. It includes seven weeks of educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 10 at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch located at 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 937-773-9622 or [email protected] Referral forms can be picked up at the Miami County YMCA’s courtesy desk.