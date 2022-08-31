YMCA men’s basketball league begins soon

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a men’s basketball league starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

The program will run for eight weeks followed by a single elimination tournament.

Members must be 18 or over to register. Registration is $400 per team. Team registration is now open and ends on Sept. 23. Stop at the Robinson branch YMCA to get a flyer or visit the YMCA’s Facebook page.

For further questions and information contact Gage Uderman by phone at 937-440-9622 or by email at [email protected]