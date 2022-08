MIAMI COUNTY — The Kessler-Frederick Road closure between Shearer Road and Worley Road for culvert replacement that started Aug. 29 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 2.

Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Greenville Falls-Clayton Road starting Sept. 1 through Sept. 2 for tile repair.

If you have any questions contact the Miami County Engineers Office.