Arbogast Performing Arts Center 2022-2023 season

TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) announces a return to the stage with a jam-packed agenda of performances as it announces its 2022‒2023 season.

Executive Director Jeanne Ward and the entire APAC team invite the community back for a new season overflowing with performances that include everything from rock to R&B to a taste of country to gospel performers and more.

In its inaugural 2021-2022 season, the APAC presented nine performances and welcomed over 6,500 attendees to its brand-new theater. The 2022-2023 season is set to perform for audiences from the Upper Miami Valley and Greater Dayton Region with 15 new performances spanning a variety of genres.

Fall 2022

The APAC kicks off its 2022-2023 season with The Guess Who taking center stage at the APAC on Sept. 17. Once referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands,” The Guess Who will play smash hits from their early years along with a new batch of original songs for a dynamic night of rock at the APAC.

The fall line-up continues at the APAC with a pop worship concert when I Am They takes the stage on Sept. 24 to share their journey and their faith with the greater Miami County community.

In October, a capella group Naturally 7 takes the stage, although “a capella group” underplays what they do that they had to coin the phrase “Vocal Play.” This group has been hosted by late-night comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator James Corden on “The World’s Best,” and musical maestro Quincy Jones has declared, “Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music.”

In November, country music artist Josh Turner visits the APAC. Turner’s resonant baritone has brought him five number one hits and five gold and platinum albums. Additionally, Turner has earned multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.

The holiday season launches when the APAC welcomes Sandi Patty at the end of November. With five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and 11 million units sold, Sandi Patty is simply known as The Voice.

WINTER 2022-2023

In December, the APAC will welcome back The Texas Tenors for a performance they call Deep in the Heart of Christmas. They have over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. This trio is a well-known touring group with America’s Got Talent.

Then, Lightwire Theater combines theater and technology to bring a holiday story to life through their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry with A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages can enjoy this tale of family, friendship, and hope set to holiday classics from artists including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

In January, Llama Llama -Live! arrives at the APAC. This new musical is based on the bestselling children’s books by Anna Dewdney.

Magician and illusionist Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with style, humor and personality, resulting in him being named Entertainer of the Year, Best Performing Artist of the Year, Best Novelty Performer of the Year and America’s Favorite Mystifier on NBC’s TV show Phenomenon. He returns to the APAC in February with a brand new show for Troy that he likes to call Mike Super: Illusionist 2.OH!

In February The Oak Ridge Boys come to town. The Oaks bring four decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to Troy for an evening of front porch singin’.

SPRING 2023

The APAC springs into action in March as the Michael Jackson tribute show, MJ LIVE!, comes to Troy. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean” and “Beat It,” the show brings all the Gloved One’s staples to life in a musical spectacular honoring the King of Pop.

Then, Hollywood comes to the APAC as the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra delivers the sights and sounds of cinema’s biggest box office hits. This gala symphonic concert features over 80 musicians and chorus members celebrating the music of John Williams, James Horner and Hans Zimmer. The music of Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Forrest Gump, Batman, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean and many more come to life in March.

In April, Fairytales on Ice transports audiences to the heart of France. Join our heroine Belle as she journeys to the castle of the Beast to rescue her father. A cast of world champion ice skaters, cirque performers and live singers bring this tale to life right on the APAC stage.

Then, the ballet company Ballet 5:8 engages the Greater Miami Valley community through dance. Ballet 5:8 will perform BareFace, a brand-new full-length story ballet by Ballet 5:8 co-founder Julianna Rubio Slager, inspired by the C.S. Lewis novel Till We Have Faces. The ballet uses the myth of Cupid and Psyche to examine love’s motivations, pitfalls and blind spots.

Finally, the APAC season draws to a close in May with a performance that brings the power and presence of Elvis Presley, in the world premiere concert tour called Elvis: The Concert of Kings. Featuring three Elvis tribute performers, the evening promises to leave audiences “all shook up” by the appearance, vocals and charisma, all brought to life in this salute to The King.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS:

One way to secure a seat at any APAC performance is to become a Season Member. An APAC Season Membership provides discounted tickets on select performances, depending on the level of membership selected. In addition, a Season Membership includes the ability to select specific seats in the theater, special recognition in the APAC lobby, a VIP Dining Card offering a 10% discount at participating community dining partners on performance days and other perks offered throughout the 2022-2023 Season. Most importantly, an APAC Season Membership will contribute to the APAC’s mission of creating community with its Pay It Forward program, allowing the APAC to give away tickets to those who may not be able to purchase tickets on their own.

For more information, to order tickets to any of the APAC performances or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastperformingarts.org.