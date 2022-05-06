YMCA offers Summer Sports Camps

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering Summer Sports Camps at the Robinson branch. YMCA Summer Sports Camps are an excellent opportunity for youth to develop and refine sports skills throughout the summer.

Basketball camp is June 13-15, 1-2:15 p.m. for ages 4-6, and 2:30-3:45 p.m. for ages 7-9. Soccer camp is June 20-22, 1-2:15 p.m. for ages 3-6, and 2:30-3:45 p.m. for ages 7-9. Volleyball camp is June 27-29, 1-2:15 p.m. for grades 3-4, and 2:30-3:45 p.m. for grades 5-6.

Registration is now open. Cost is $37 for members and $70 for nonmembers. Pre-register by a week before camp starts and receive a sports camp t-shirt. Register at the Robinson Branch, over the phone at 440-9622, or at their website at miamicountyymca.net.

For further questions and information, contact Gage Uderman at 440-9622 or g.uderman@miamicountyymca.net.