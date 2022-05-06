Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• J & I Properties, LLC to Shelsea L. Johnson, one lot, $185,900.

• Pierce Business Properties, LLC to Allison M. Pierce, one lot, $145,000.

• Laura B. Gariety to Robert Strayer, one lot, $200,000.

• Megan Nicole Drieling to Jarred M. Kendall, one lot, $139,900.

• Will Wannemacher to Marker Realty, LLC, one lot, $0.

Piqua

• Estate of Gene M. Kissinger to Gearldine Carol Kissinger, one lot, $0.

Covington

• Lomar Development Company, L.L.P., Lomar Development Company, LLC, NKA, to EF Property Holdings, LLC, one lot, $1,600,000.

Huber Heights

• Anthony John Harris and Michele Harris to Jose Estremera, one lot, $374,900.

• Carriage Trails At The Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR, Inc., one lot, $66,000.

• Carriage Trails At The Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, one lot, $64,000.

• NVR, Inc. to Sandra Kay Rouse and William Kevin Rouse, one lot, $294,300.

• Joshua Thomas Donahue to Hassan Khokhar, one lot, $274,000.

Springcreek Township

• Charles William Drake, Jr. and Roxanne T. Drake to Lauren E. Leach and Matthew G. Leach, 2.000 acres, $378,000.

Pleasant Hill

• Helen L. Boothe and Patricia Ann Rhoades to Zachary D. Diceanu, five lots, $197,000.

Tipp City

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, one lot, $0.

• Michael Alexander Bratton and Roberta Jane Bratton to Kory Raymond Florence, one lot, $230,300.

• Rosewood Creek, LLC to J And A Homes, LLC, two lots, $71,400.

• William Matthew Wannemacher to Marker Realty, LLC, two lots, $0.

West Milton

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, one lot, $0.

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, three lots, $0.

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, one lot, $0.

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, one lot, $0.

• Heidi Jean Lewandowski to Scarlet & Gray Investments, LLC, one lot, $43,000.

Monroe Township

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, 14.579 acres, $0.

• Richard J. Mosier to Richard J Mosier Properties LLC, 0.280 acres, $0.

Bethel Township

• Glenn C. Copley, Glenn Copley, AKA, Lisa M. Copley, and Lisa Copley, AKA, to Jalynn A. Cromwell and Justin Edwin Cromwell, 0.34 acres and 0.115 acres, $120,000.

Brown Township

• Deborah S. Reid to Deborah S. Reid, 5.001 acres, $0.

Concord Township

• John J. Sawcheck and Mary C. Sawcheck to Eric Davis and Lori L. Davis, 6.866 acres, $250,000.

• First Financial Bank, Trustee, Byron E. Hicks, Mainsource Bank, Trustee, FKA to Van D. Jackson, Principal Protection Trust, Vaughn Jackson, Jackson, Vaughn A., Trustee, and Van D. Jackson Principal Protection Trust, 79.5426 acres, 20.059 acres, and 53.4846 acres, $1,800,000.

• Kay A. Jackson,Van D. Jackson, Principal Protection Trust, Vaughn Jackson, Vaughn A. Jackson, AKA, Vaughn A. Jackson, Trustee, Van D. Jackson Principal Protection Trust to Kay A. Jackson and Vaughn A. Jackson, 20.0590 acres and 79.5426, $0.

• Kay A. Jackson,Van D. Jackson, Principal Protection Trust, Vaughn Jackson, Vaughn A. Jackson, AKA, Vaughn A. Jackson, Trustee, and Van D. Jackson Principal Protection Trust to Van D. Jackson, Principal Protection Trust, Vaughn A. Jackson, Trustee, and Van D. Jackson Principal Protection Trust, 53.4846 acres, $0.

Union Township

• Michael A. Lorenzo to Benjamin Exner, one lot, $200,000.

Staunton Township

• Elbert J. Feltner, Jr. to Raysun Investments, LLC, 0.681 acres, $32,000.

Elizabeth Township

• Josh E. Ashworth and Kayla S. Ashworth to Jeffrey G. Tron, 2.465 acres, $17,300.

• Josh E. Ashworth, A/K/A, Joshua E. Ashworth, and Kayla S. Ashworth to Heather Lin Hogge and Jason Vincent Hogge, 10.932 acres, $590,000.

Lostcreek Township

• LC Investments, Ltd. to Eric M. Carey, Kimberly L. Carey, and Gail R. Laufer, 12.1606 acres, $0.

• Eric M. Carey, Kimberly L. Carey, and Gail R. Laufer to Logan A. Carey and Summer Carey, 12.1606 acres, $375,000.