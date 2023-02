PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch is hosting a Girl’s Night Out and a Guy’s Night Out for girls and guys in the seventh through 12 grade.

The events are being hosted by the Miami County YMCA Teen Leaders Club. The night out events are on March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA, 223 E. High St.

The Girl’s Night Out is held in the Activity Center while the Guy’s Night Out is in the third floor gym.

For more information, call the Piqua YMCA at 937-772-9622.