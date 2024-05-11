YMCA to hold Sock Hop on May 17

TROY – The Miami County YMCA – Robinson Branch is hosting a “Sock Hop” on Friday, May 17, from 6-8:30 p.m.

“Come dance with our live DJ, enjoy a milkshake, snacks and photos. You can dress up like they did in the 1950’s and make this a night to remember,” said a YMCA press release.

Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, and can be purchased at the Piqua Branch or the Robinson Branch. A ticket will be needed to enter the dance and it will enter into a raffle at the end of the night. Ticket includes a milkshake, snacks and photos.

The Robinson Branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy. For more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 937-440-9622.