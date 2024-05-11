Friday Tournament Softball Roundup

BOTKINS — The Newton softball team advanced to a D-IV district semifinal with an 11-0 win over Botkins Friday.

Newton, 10-13, will play at Covington at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hannah Williams and Mya Denlinger were each 2-for-3 at the plate, Layla Van Culin had a home run and four RBIs, Audrey Miller was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs and Vivien Clark was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Van Culin pitched a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two.

Fort Loramie 14,

Troy Christian 0

FORT LORAMIE — The Troy Christian softball team finished the season 3-18 after losing to the top seed.

Ella Dersham had a single and pitched a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking six.

She was hurt by six errors by the Troy Christian defense.

Russia 10,

Lehman Catholic 3

RUSSIA — The Lehman Catholic softball team dropped a D-IV sectional game Friday.

Melani Karn was 3-for-4 and Sophia Magoteaux had a double.

Jenna Baker and Emilee VanSkiver combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking 10.

Indian Lake 12,

Tippecanoe 2

LEWISTOWN — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a D-II sectional game Friday.

Emily Aselage had a double for the Red Devils.

Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined on an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking two.