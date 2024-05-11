Weekend Conference Track Roundup

Troy’s Creighton Verceles, Vandalia-Butler’s Jordan Gross and Tippecanoe’s Will Strong race in the 100-meter dash Thursday night at the MVL meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Trey Sellers clears the bar in the high jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh swept the 1,600 and 3,200 Friday at the MVL meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Carson Brown anchored the 800 relay team to victory. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Ryder Holtvogt clears the bar in the pole vault. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tippecanoe and Troy boys track anf field teams battled it out for second place at the MVL meet Thursday and Friday.

And when the pole vault was completed Friday, Tipp held on to second by two points.

Vandalia-Butler won with 152 points, Tipp took second with 127, Troy was third with 125 and Piqua was fourth with 94.

TIPPECANOE

The Red Devils got wins from Trey Sellers, high jump, 6-2 and Max Deckard, long jump, 20-1 1-2.

Taking second were Everett Muhlenkamp, 1,600, 3:33.94; Lucas Merry, 300 hurdles, 41.82; Gavin Newburg, discus, 139-10 and the 400 relay, 43.81.

Taking third were Will Strong, 100, 11.29 and Max Howard, discus, 130-2.

TROY

Devon Strobel led Troy, sweeping the shot put, 49-3 and discus, 169-10.

Troy also got wins from Braeden Verceles, 110 hurdles, 15.43 and the 800 relay, 1:32.33.

Taking second were Creighton Verceles, 100, 11.07 and 200, 22.86; Michael Tucker, 110 hurdles, 15.81 and Logan Ullery, long jump, 20-11 1-4.

Finishing third were Tucker, 300 hurdles, 42.01 and Ryan Gillig, 800, 2:03.94.

PIQUA

Noah Burgh led the Indians, sweeping the 1,600, 4:29.85 and 3,200, 9:47.78.

Taking second were Ryder Holtvogt, pole vault, 13-0; Hayden Jones, shot put, 47-9 3-4 and the 800 relay, 1:34.95.

Finishing third were Mael DeGavre, long jump, 20-9; the 1,600 relay, 3:34.53 and the 3,200 relay, 8:40.87.

WOAC

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton boys finished seventh at the WOAC meet Friday at Twin Valley South and Bradford was ninth.

NEWTON

The Indians got a win in the 1,600 relay, 3:35.64 and the 400 relay finished second, 45.97.

Taking third were Jaemyn Lowry, pole vault, 12-0 and Max Newhouse, shot put, 45-5 1-2.

BRADFORD

Owen Beachler led Bradford, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.66 and 300 hurdles, 40. 18.