Weekend Conference Track Roundup

Troy pole vaulter Alyssa Kern helped the Trojans soar to the MVL title Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Chelsea Dettwiller and Troy’s Hannah Steggeman race to the finish line in the 100 hurdles Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Leda Anderson leads the pack in the 1,600-meter run Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Abigail Beougher goes over a hurdle Thursday in the 100 hurdles. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Lauren Brooks clears the bar in the pole vault. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy pole vaulters Alyssa Kern and Lauren Brooks had the opportunity to extend Troy’s conference track title streak to 13 years Friday.

And they did not disappoint.

The MVL meet was held Thursday, but the pole vault was postponed to Friday.

When the pole vault began, Tippecanoe led the girls competition with 152 points and Troy had 143.5.

Kern took second in the event, clearing 10-0 and Brooks took fourth, clearing 8-6.

That was enough to give Troy the title with 156.5 points, while Tipp was second with 155 points.

Piqua finished nineth.

TROY

It was a complete team effort for the Trojans as they got some contributions in a number of events.

Winning for Troy were Hannah Steggemann, 100 hurdles, 17.30; Fiona Battle, 800, 2:25.22; Kylee Snider, long jump, 16-1 1-2 and Tatyana Green, shot put, 38-0 1-2.

Taking second along with Kern were Isabel Westerheide, 1,600, 5:44.44; Aubrey Jones, 200, 27.28; Lily Zimmerman, 3,200, 12:24.66; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 106-9 and Kiyah Baker, shot put, 32-3 3-4.

Finishing third were Jones, 100, 13.14; Westerheide, 3,200, 13:13.31; Livi Luciano, long jump, 15-8 3-4 and the 3,200 relay, 11:13.74.

TIPPECANOE

Winning for Tippecanoe were Leda Anderson, 1,600, 5:42.76; Alissa Magoto, 400, 60.42; Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 47.96; Morgan Collins, 3,200, 12:16.49 and the 400 relay, 52.02.

Taking second were Julia Burgbacher, 100, 13.10; Chelsea Dettwiller, 300 hurdles, 50.25 and the 3,200 relay, 10:16,46.

Finishing third were Dettwiller, 100 hurdles, 17.44; Collins, 1,600, 5:45.52; Lucia Ranly, 800, 2:27.55; Alissa Magoto, high jump, 5-2 and the 1,600 relay, 4:11.62.

WOAC

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton girls finished fourth at the WOAC meet Friday at Twin Valley South, while Bradford finished seventh.

NEWTON

The Newton girls got wins from Katie Critz, 200, 27.15; and Claire Stull, 3,200, 13:01.59.

Finishing second were Stull, 1,600, 5:51.20 and Emily Flora, 3,200, 13:05.25.

Taking third were Flora, 1,600, 6:02.81 and Reese Hess, long jump, 16-1 3-4.

BRADFORD

Avery Helman led Bradford, taking second in the 100, 13.38 and 200, 27.28.

Savannah Beachler took third in the 400, 64.20.