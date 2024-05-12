Milton doubles teams finish 1-2 at district; Lehman Catholic tennis closes season

WEST MILTON — In the championship match in doubles in in the D-II sectional, two Milton teams faced off.

Ben Iddings and Levi Brumbaugh defeated Braden Schauer and Titus Copp 6-1, 6-1.

Both teams will play in the district tournament at Mason Middle School Thursday, with the top four finishers advancing on to the state tournament.

Lehman closes

tennis season

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team finished off the season on senior day, with losses to Beavercreek B and Van Wert.

“We were a young team that exceeded expectations as we won more matches than last year, finished top four in Van Wert Invitational and runner-up in the Coaches Cup,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our numbers grew from 10 players last year to 15 this season and we only lose 1 senior to graduation going into next year. A good season overall where we improved a lot.”

In singles against Beavercreek B, Tommy Lins, Ethan Taylor and Chase Fitchpatrick all lost 6-0, 6-0. Luke Courtad/Adam Flood and Calvin Linson/O’Keefe Cooper both lost 6-0, 6-2 in doubles.

Against Van Wert in singles, Tommy Lins lost 6-4, 6-0; Logan Linson lost 6-1, 6-2 and Ethan Taylor won 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, Luke Courtad and Adam Flood lost 6-2, 6-2 and Calvin Linson and O’Keefe Cooper lost 7-6, 6-2.