Youth sports leagues starting at YMCA

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua and Robinson Branches. Leagues begin in either January or February.

These eight-week leagues are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.

Piqua Branch Leagues include: first and second grade boys/girls basketball, Fridays beginning Jan. 27; 7-9 and 10-12 year old boys/girls soccer, Saturdays beginning Feb. 11; and first – fifth grade boys/girls floor hockey, Saturdays beginning Feb. 25.

Robinson Branch Leagues: Kindergarten boys/girls basketball, Friday evenings starting Feb. 10; third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball, Saturday mornings starting Feb. 11; 3-4 and 5-6 year old boys and girls soccer, Saturdays beginning Feb. 11; and 4-5 year old boys and girls basketball, Saturdays beginning Feb 11.

Registrations are currently being accepted at both branches or over the phone. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected] or Gage Uderman at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]