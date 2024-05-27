Zach Snyder Flooring & Design opens in Tipp City

Owner Zach Snyder of Zach Snyder Flooring & Design LTD, center, celebrates the ribbon cutting ceremony with Tipp City Mayor Logan Rogers, left center, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, friends and family out front of his new business, located at 23 W. Main St., Tipp City, on Monday, May 20. Courtesy photo | Tipp City Chamber of Commerce

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Zach Snyder was 13 years old when he first became interested in flooring. It was not the typical interest for a young boy, but for Snyder, who recently held a grand opening for Zach Snyder Flooring & Design LTD., it is a passion that has paid off.

Snyder loves flooring.

“I’ve been in the flooring business for 22 years. I started when I was 13 years old,” Snyder said, adding that opening his own flooring business in Tipp City is a dream come true. “I wanted to wear my own name on my shirt.”

Snyder, who graduated from West Milton High School, said he has lived in Tipp City since then and said his dad Barth got him interested in flooring.

“My dad did flooring between electrical jobs. Dad’s best friend owned a flooring place (the former Harris Flooring in West Milton),” Snyder said.

He worked summers there, and although he “got out of flooring for a little bit,” Snyder soon came back and worked as a salesperson at Flooring America and worked at Bud Polley’s Flooring in Tipp City before opening his own business. Snyder laughed, saying he learned the business “from the floor up.” Snyder is also the son of Brenda Nelson, of Florida.

Sugden Furniture in Tipp City helped Snyder get his new business off the ground initially by renting a couple of rooms to him.

He said they “let me start my business inside their business. I could not have done it without them.”

Synder said he also has had help from custom home builders in the area who used his services.

Zach Snyder Flooring & Design offers a full service flooring business including carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, custom tile showers, area rugs, back splashes and laminate flooring as well as pet friendly options. He has “something for every budget.”

Snyder spoke about the latest in flooring, noting that while vinyl plank has dominated the flooring industry over the last 10 years, that is changing and now customers are wanting one flooring look throughout their home.

Snyder said that he likes to visit the homes where he will install flooring.

“Invite me over to your house,” he said, so he can get a feel for the home and any challenges. He added that if a customer is unable to get out and about, he will gladly come to them and bring samples.

Snyder’s new business is located at 23 W. Main St., Tipp City, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but stresses to make an appointment before coming to the showroom. He actively looking for someone to help on the front end of the business that is good with sales and knows flooring, although he is willing to train.

Snyder he loves the opportunities his business offers including the opportunity to “improve the quality of their (customer) lives” by bringing new flooring into their homes.

“I love working with people, helping people with (flooring) selections.

“I want a family business,” Snyder said, noting Tipp City is the perfect place and added his family, including his wife Miranda and their children, Jacob, 17, and Samuel, 5, are an inspiration, along with his dad. He said his older son is expressing some interest in the business already.

“My dad wanted to install a strong work ethic,” Snyder said. “I was able to go out and earn my own pay. It was an avenue I could support myself. Flooring is a trade. It’s a skill. Flooring (has been) very, very good for me. I’m a people person. I love talking about the carpet. I love working with people, helping people with flooring selections.”

Snyder is excited about working with his dad who was his inspiration.

“It’s a dream. He’s always been my best friend,” he said, while also expressing excitement about working in Tipp City. “Working downtown is really wholesome. It’s a great sense of community.”

Snyder hopes everyone will stop by and see what his new business has to offer.

“I’ll make sure you’re 100% satisfied with your decision,” Snyder said. “I’m very motivated to do a great job for everyone.”

Those interested in making an appointment to see flooring or who are interested in the sales position, can call Snyder at 937-304-0330.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.