‘12 Beers of Christmas’ tickets now on sale

PIQUA — Beer lovers can celebrate the holidays with a “12 Beers of Christmas” gift set from Mainstreet Piqua that is now on sale.

The gift set is a fundraiser for the organization and includes 12 beers picked out by “Dr. Beer” of Piqua or better known as Dr. Jim Burkhardt. He created the “Down a River, Down a Beer” event and is known for his knowledge of craft beers. Each beer sample includes tasting notes and suggested food pairings picked by “Dr. Beer.”

Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua Lorna Swisher said, “The selected Christmas beers are ones you may have wanted to try, but were uncertain about buying a six-pack and not liking the beers. Dr. Beer has eliminated that risk.”

Also in the gift set is a Christmas fruit butter from Rosebud’s Real Food, a pair of holiday socks from donated by Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier that come in a market tote bag.

Tickets for the gift set can be purchased at www.mainstreetpiqua.com and are priced at $100 per gift set. Pickup is set for Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mainstreet Piqua office located at 326 N. Main St. Only 94 tickets are being sold. If individuals are unable to pick up the gift set during the designated pickup time, they can contact Mainstreet Piqua for special arrangements at 937-773-9355.

The fundraiser first was held in 2020 amid the pandemic and according to Swisher, “has been a great fundraiser for Mainstreet Piqua’s downtown beautification program.”

Swisher said, “We have sold a number of these to folks who love craft beers or for folks who have given them as gifts to people who love craft beer. It makes a great gift for beer lovers.”

Mainstreet Piqua would like to thank their sponsor Park National Bank along with Dr. Jim and Mrs. Cheryl Burkhardt for their assistance in compiling the beers. They would also like to thank their volunteers for helping arrange the gift sets.

For questions, call 937-773-9355.