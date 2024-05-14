Abigail Kadel homer powers Miami East past Milton-Union in D-III district semifinal

Miami East’s Abigail Kadel runs towards home after hitting a three-run homer Monday night against Milton-Union in a D-III district semifinal at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union second baseman Addy Sanders throws a runner out at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacqueline Kadel fires a strike against Milton-Union Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union shortstop Mylee Jones throws a runner out at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East shortstop Jaila Thurman makes a throw to first base after getting a force out on Milton-Union’s Caley McCarroll at second base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Abigail Kadel’s 10th home run of the season might have been her biggest.

With Milton-Union looking for a third win over Miami East this season in a D-III district semifinal, the Vikings were leading 3-1 in the fifth.

Kadel sent a three-run blast over the right-centerfield fence to break open a close game and give the Vikings a 6-1 lead.

East would go on to win 6-2.

East, 20-3, will play the Williamsburg-Madison winner at 5 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.

Milton-Union had threatened to take a lead in the first inning, but with two runners on East first baseman Madison Maxson snared a line drive and stepped on first base for an inning ending double play.

East got on the board in the home first to go up 1-0.

Pitcher Jacqueline Kadel helped herself with a triple and scored on Reagan Howell’s sacrifice fly.

Milton-Union tied it in the second.

Caley McCarroll and Carly Zimmer walked moved to second and third with one out.

Kassie Crabtree’s fielder’s choice grounder to Abigail scored McCarroll to make it 1-1.

It stayed that way until the home fourth inning.

Reagan Howell had a leadoff double and scored on Maxson’s single to make it 2-1.

East put the game away in the fifth inning.

Jadyn Bair singled and Madi Grube ran for her.

Grube moved to second on Tenly Potter’s sacrifice bunt.

After Whitni Enis walked, Jacqueline Kadel drilled a RBI single to score Grube.

With two outs, Abigail Kadel came to the plate and made it 6-1 with one swing.

Milton-Union would add one run in the seventh.

Tyla Johns walked, moved to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on Mylee Jones’ RBI single.

Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-3 for the Vikings and Abigail Kadel had three RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a five-hitter, striking out five, walking five and hitting one batter.

Jones was 3-for-4 for Milton-Union.

Carly Zimmer pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking one.