Boys Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Piqua boys finished fifth in the D-I, Large D-II race at at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday and Troy finished eighth.

Noah Burgh led Piqua with a fourth-place finish in 16:44.4

The rest of Piqua’s top seven were Braden Holtvogt, 17, 17:31.4; Evan Clark, 46, 11:25.8; Brycen Angle, 50, 18:31.8; Ty Pettus, 58, 18:45.0; Jackson Lyman, 87, 19:21.1 and AJ Burroughs, 93, 19:27.2.

Troy’s top seven included Kyle McCord, 16, 17:30.6; Luke Plaiser, 23, 17:43.9; Noah Zink, 20, 17:52.3; Chet Snyder, 63, 18:53.1; Gavin Romberger, 70, 19:01.0; Ryan McChesney, 77, 19:06.3 and Ryan Penny, 88, 19:22.4.

Small D-II, D-III

Covington’s Asher Long got the season off to an impressive start, winning in 16:07.04.

Milton-Union finished 10th as a team, Covington was 11th, Bethel was 13th, Nwton was 20th, Lehman was 23rd and Bradford was 25th.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 40, 18:10.2; John Ritchey, 71, 18:43.8; Jacob Grube, 86, 18:59.1; Andrew Oaks, 109, 19:28.1; Chase Parsons, 117, 19:35.1; Liam Hartley, 139, 20:05.4 and Tyler Shoemaker, 155, 20:20.02.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Tanner Palsgrove, 82, 18:53.9; Calub Hembree, 90, 19:05.7; Caleb Ryman, 133, 19:52.6; Preston King, 144, 20:09.2; Drew Gesner, 179, 20:54.2 and Colt Williams, 214, 21:33.9.

Bethel’s top seven included Kade Schweikhardt, 61, 18:30.3; Bryce Schweikhardt, 104, 19:21.3; Patrick Firstenberger, 130, 19:50.0; John Daugherty, 148, 20:14.8; Landon Endsley, 202, 21:17.1; Bronson Mansfield, 271, 23:57.3 and Gavin Mullin, 315, 29:23.0.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 77, 18:50.1; Liam Woods, 91, 19:06.5; Jaden Deaton, 150, 20:15.7; Dylan Bauer, 152, 20:16.4; Trevor Jess, 220, 21:47.8 and Joe Woodward-Roeth, 22:28.8.

Lehman Catholic’s top seven included Brennan Potts, 100, 19:17.4; Mark Moloney, 126, 19:47.5; Logan Linson, 146, 20:13.2; Hezekiah Bezy, 188, 21:04.8; Gus Schmiesing, 225, 21:51.3; Calvin Linson, 232, 22:07.0 and Chris Galbreath, 274, 24:11.8.

Bradford runners included Owen Canan, 53, 18:23.1; Hayden Nicodemus, 166, 20:34.0; Owen Beachler, 238, 22:14.0; Dalten Reck, 204, 27:02.7; Ethan Brolin, 310, 28:04.4 and Stephen Stewart, 311, 21:32.2.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 84, 18:58.0; Noah Oiler, 285, 24:57.8 and Jason Shaffer, 288, 25:20.4.

NORTHMONT INVITATIONAL

Landon Kimmel got his high school career off to an impressive start.

The Tippecanoe freshman won the Northmont Invitational in 16:07.1, leading the Red Devils to a third-place finish.

The rest of Tipp’s top seven included Will Hept, 20, 17:56.6; Ethan Berning, 21, 17:58.1; Elliot Murray, 22, 18:11.3; Luke Schwieterman, 29, 18:29.1; Dimitri Hartman, 30, 18:35.2 and Isaac Clark, 37, 18:54.6.

NORTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL

The Miami East boys cross country team finished seventh.

The Vikings’ top seven included Andrew Crane, 8, 18:31.4; Elijah Wilmeth, 16, 19:33.4; Gabe Cole, 40, 20:51.9; Coleton Moore, 45, 21:16.0; Josh Amheiser, 68, 22:43.8; Rowan Gipe, 72, 23:31.9 and Preston Duff, 84, 25:10.0.