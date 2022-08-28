Girls Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy girls finished fourth in the D-I, Large D-II race at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday.

Piqua finished 16th.

Troy’s top seven included Millie Peltier, 9, 20:41.1; Ashley Kyle, 29, 21:47.6; Lily Zimmerman, 34, 22:09.7; Hallie Frigge, 41, 22:29.9; Allison Unger, 42, 22:33.7; Isabel Westerheide, 44, 20:38.3 and Brooke Davis, 50, 22:49.3.

Piqua’s top seven included Isabella Murray, 54, 23:03.6; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 57, 23;14.0; Lucy Weiss, 94, 24:47.9; Lienne Casey, 99, 24;56.2; Addison Ford, 158, 27:08.2; Reagan Howard, 165, 27:14.5 and Emery Kuhlman, 184, 28:14.4.

Small D-II, D-III

The Covington girls finished seventh, Milton-Union was 11th, Troy Christian was 15th and Bethel was 16th.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 7, 20:35.2; Johanna Welborn, 23, 21:32.6; Kassidy Turner, 53, 22:37.0; DeLaney Murphy, 75, 23:41.3; Eve Welborn, 108, 24:53.0; Ella White, 125, 25:41.1 and Bella Welch, 139, 26:53.0.

Milton-Union runners included Savanna Smith, 32, 21:51.8; Kami Schatz, 42, 22:14.4; Jessa Lightner, 94, 24:27.5; Ty Parsons, 98, 24:34.1 and Alaina Manning, 130, 26:21.5.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 87, 24:12.1; Lila Echemann, 138, 26:50.3; Gwen Harris, 156, 28:15.4; Norah Rocke, 171, 29:37.0 and Annaliese Erdahl, 176, 30:38.2.

Bethel runners included Eva Fry, 133, 26:28.0; Carmyn Nida, 136, 26:44.7; Keslie Dallas, 172, 29:42.5; Abby Murlin, 177, 30:52.0; Aleiah Fry, 116, 34:50.2; Madeline Moore, 191, 37:28.4 and Keira Mallett, 193, 40:41.8.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 110, 24:54.9; Emma Lavey, 157, 28:18.2; Daphne Lavey, 27:25.5; and Kristen Skinner, 192, 40:03.0.

Lehman runners included Noelle Reineke, 150, 27:49.2 and Zipp Bezy, 160, 28:55.5.

Running for Newton was Gentri Deaton who finished 161st in 28:58.3.

NORTHMONT INVITATIONAL

The Tippecanoe girls cross country team took fourth at Northmont.

Isa Ramos led the Red Devils, finishing third in 20:08.1.

Rounding out the top seven were Leda Anderson, 19, 21:10.2; Shelby Hept, 23, 21:24.0; Morgan Collins, 26, 21:32.0; Gracie Wead, 32, 21:50.4; Libby Krebs, 33, 21:50.8 and Ella Combs, 36, 22:11.3.

Northwestern Invitational

The Miami East girls finished fourth at Northwestern.

The Vikings’ top seven were Maryn Gross, 5, 21:52.8; Teagan Kress, 8, 22:18.5; Kendal Staley 30, 24:44.4; Addy Fine, 31, 21:45.3; Rhylee Eichhorn, 35 25:18.9; Kira Cole, 47, 26:39.7 and Sarah Weaver, 56, 27:47.0.