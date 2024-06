Bradford Elementary School announces honor, merit roll

BRADFORD — Bradford Elementary School has announced students named to the honor and merit roll for the 4th quarter of the 2023-24 school year.

The following students were named to the honor or merit roll:

Honor roll:

• Grade five — Brileigh Diehl 4.0, Jalynn Greve 4.0, Sindaya Lingo 4.0, Jonah Minnich 4.0, Racen Phlipot 4.0, Greyson Trevino 4.0, Cailyn Barhorst, Cooper Bayless, Braylee Cline, Katherine Dennis, Haiden Frantz, Harleen Gambill, Paisley Guess, Zoe Hudelson, Hope Marsh, Cyrus Matthieu, Zohwi McCarty, Tanner Pilkins, Alyonna Puterbaugh, Annelise Puterbaugh, Evan Reed, Ethan Snyder, Jacob Wood, and Joslyn Wyan.

• Grade four — Izabella Boltin 4.0, Ryder Dotson 4.0, Harlow Durand, Rhett Greve 4.0, Sophia Lacy 4.0, Carson Loy 4.0, Emmalynn Mills 4.0, Micah Peeples 4.0, Natalie Rank 4.0, Samara Reed 4.0, Tyler Riffell 4.0, Braxten Seman 4.0, Charlie Smith 4.0, Jason Smith 4.0, Boston Spurgeon 4.0, Brady Szilagyi 4.0, Jacob Cain, Hunter Gilbert, Jaxon Hampton, Vincent McDaniel, Cordon Mead, Sadie Miller, Addalyn Minnich, Harper Moore, Remington Fenstermaker, Hunter Hampshire, Meadow Mumaw, Isabella Reck, Hunter Schrader, Cora Shroyer, Waylon Waymire, Kenson Whitehouse, Michael Wogerman, and Garrett Yingst

• Grade three — Brody Frantz 4.0, Sophia Wood 4.0, Tucker Bayless, Mara Borland, Ben Crist, Lyam Davis, Brantley Fenstermaker, Addalyn Grant, Olivia Kautz, Khloe Lutz, Hunter Shirk, and Kinsley Tegtmeyer.

Merit roll:

Grade five— Liam Allen, Trinity Clack, Layne Davis, Kingston Franklin, Savannah Hampshire, Levi Shank, Joey Wagner, and Brooklyn Wright.

Grade four — Decavein Asher and Vance Gibson.

Grade three — Alexa Austin, Gunner Baker, Cori Bates, Evelyn Biddlestone, Zachary Derr, Fallon Durand, Kylin Foster, Andrew Puthoff, Ava Smith, Leeum Thobe, Austin Trobridge, and Addalyn Wilburn.