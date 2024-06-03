Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:27 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the corner of McKaig Avenue and Monroe Street. The suspect was located and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

-4:26 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the Drury Lane and Plum Street intersection.

-2:57 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting the railroad barricade at the crossing on Market Street.

-1:52 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the central block of Elmwood Avenue.

-12:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 1000 block of Crawford Street.

-9:27 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the 2200 block of Shamrock Lane.

SATURDAY

-3:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of cell phone theft at the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-2:14 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of East Canal Street and Market Street.

-1:23 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at East State Route 55 and State Route 202.

-8:31 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-7:13 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing and trespassing at the Towne Park Apartments.

FRIDAY

-10:04 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the New Staunton Commons Apartments.

-3:37 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Peters Avenue and Market Street intersection.

-3:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of forgery and counterfeiting at the 600 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-12:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the CSX crossing on East Staunton Road.

-11:11 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Staunton Road and Market Street intersection.

-10:56 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a criminal damage complaint after a tire was slashed at the New Staunton Commons Apartments.

-10:10 a.m.: theft. Officers responded and charged a female with theft at the Kroger at 731 W. Market St.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.