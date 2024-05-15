Bradford HS graduation planned for May 25

Bradford High School Class of 2024 Miller Hill

BRADFORD — The Bradford High School 2024 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 25, in the high school gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.

The guest speaker for the 2024 Commencement Ceremony will be Mr. Ryan Schulze.

The class colors are orange and black, and the 2024 class motto is “Behind us are memories, beside us are friends and before us are dreams.”

The 2024 Valedictorian is Tucker Miller; the class Salutatorian is Hudson Hill.

The Class of 2024 is composed of the following 39 students: Owen Beachler, Alexis Biddlestone, Ethan Brogan, Alani Canan, Tegan Canan, Kaden Clack, Brooklyn Crickmore, Faith Gray, Maci Hauschild, Devon Hawes, Macenzy Hemmelgarn, Hudson Hill, Sam Hill, Emily Huff, Colton Hutson, Eric Kenner, MyKynna Kennedy, Quentin Lear, Lydia Lee, Savannah Lingo, Peyton Melgard, Katie Meyer, Tucker Miller, Brant Mills, Jayda O’Neal, Izabella Painter, Brooke Phillips, Braylyn Reynolds, Xavier Robinson, Karissa Rush, Trey Schmelzer, Max Shafer, Emma Smith, Elijah Sowers, Olivia Stollings, Jordan Thacker, Garrett Trevino, Grayson Wills and Landon Wills.