Brown Township fund levy fails

By Haylee Pence

FLETCHER – Brown Township residents rejected the operating fund levy that was on the May 2 primary election ballot

The unofficial results shows 83 voters came to the polls on the issue with 46 (55.42%) against the tax levy and 37 (44.58%) in favor. The Miami County Board of Elections will certify results on May 15.

According to Brown Township Trustee Doug Cron, the funds would have been utilized mainly for the maintenance of the Fletcher Cemetery. The funds would have also been used for the roads within the township limits and other expenses for the township.

The levy also failed on the ballot in November of 2022, according to Cron.