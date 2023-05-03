Oda wins primary election for Troy mayor

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Voters chose Robin Oda to stay in office Tuesday as she became the unofficial winner for the Republican nomination for mayor of the city of Troy in the primary election on May 2. All election results are unofficial until they certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on May 15.

Oda earned 1,404 votes (50.70%). Her opponent William Lutz received 1,365 votes (49.30%).

“Naturally it’s a disappointing. Of course it’s not the result we wanted, but we did it the right way” said Lutz by phone from a supporter party Tuesday night. “When I look back at the how we conducted our campaign and the wonderful people who volunteered, we had so many wonderful people help.”

Lutz is currently the president of the Troy City Council; he will remain president until Dec. 31, 2023.

He admitted that after that time, he is uncertain what his plans will be in politics going forward and that he will need some time to think about what is next.

A total of 3,166 out of the 23,066 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was a total of 13.73% of registered voters.

Oda will be unopposed in the November General Election, and will continue in her current position as Troy mayor, of which this term expires on Dec. 31.

Oda was unable to be reached Tuesday night for a comment for the story on the race.