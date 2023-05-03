Troy precinct votes up Sunday liquor sales at Old Scratch Pizza

By Amantha Garpiel

TROY — Registered voters in Troy precinct 3-C voted to approve the request to allow for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and liquor at Old Scratch Pizza, set to open in the Summer of 2023, during the May 2 primary election.

The issue was voted up with 44 “yes” and 16 “no” votes. These results are unofficial until the Miami County Board of Elections completes the election certifications on May 15.

The issue was on the ballot because Ohio’s liquor laws prohibits Sunday alcohol sales unless the matter has previously been voted on by the precinct in which an establishment is located. The restaurant, Old Scratch Pizza, owned by Eric Soller, is set to open in the former Troy Fire Station 11 at 19 E. Race St., and will be the fourth location Soller is opening.