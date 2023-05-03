Troy City Council candidates re-elected

TROY — Voters in Troy have elected William Rozell (R) to serve as president of Troy City Council, and re-elected eight current members of the Troy City Council, according to unofficial primary election results from the Miami County Board of Elections.

Rozell was chosen to serve as City Council president for a full two-year term, commencing on Jan. 1, 2024. Rozell received 2,027 votes, out of a total of 2,027.

Current Troy City Council members Jeffrey Whidden (R), first ward; Kristie Marshall (R), second ward; Samuel Pierce (R), third ward; Bobby W. Phillips (R), fourth ward; William Twiss (R), fifth ward; and Jeffrey A. Schilling (R), sixth ward, were also re-elected for full two-year terms, commencing Jan. 1, 2024.

Whidden received 340 votes, out of a total of 340, Marshall received 403 votes out of a total of 403, Pierce received 236 votes out of a total of 236, Phillips received 320 votes out of a total of 320, Twiss received 345 votes out of a total of 345 and Schilling received 305 votes out of a total of 305.

Candidate Susan M. Westfall (R) was also elected as a new Troy City Council member at-large for a full two-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2024, to serve in Rozell’s former position. Westfall received 1621 votes out of a total of 4,903.

At-large council members Todd D. Severt (R) and Lynne B. Snee (R) were also re-elected for full two-year terms commencing January 1, 2024. Severt received 1832 votes out of a total of 4,903, and Snee received 1450 votes out of a total of 4903.

Troy Law Director Grant Kerber and Troy City Auditor John Frigge were also re-elected. Kerber received 2,056 votes out of a total of 2,056, and Frigge received 2,075 votes out of a total of 2,075.

All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on May 15.