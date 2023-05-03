Troy voters approve gas aggregation

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Voters in Troy have approved a natural gas aggregation program designed to save residents money on their natural gas bills.

Voters in Troy approved the city joining an aggregation program for natural gas through the Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC). Electric rates are already subject to aggregation, under a separate agreement.

Natural gas aggregation received 2,245 votes, out of a total of 2,779, versus 534 votes against aggregation.

Average households can expect to save approximately $50 to $100 per year on their gas bill under aggregation, Troy Development Director Tim Davis said during a recent meet-the-candidates-night presentation on Thursday, April 13.

“Residents and small businesses will be enrolled in the program by default,” Davis said. “However, they can opt-out at any point in time and there is no fee.”

The MVCC is a municipal communications and technology organization based in Centerville.

“Essentially, what they do is inter-governmental projects, including energy aggregation programs,” Davis said. “It is their goal to get savings for communities through the economy of scale through a joint bid to produce lower rates.”

“Instead of the city of Troy having their approximately 11,000 households go out and seek a bid, what we’re doing is joining the MVCC and their affiliate members, so maybe there’s 300,000 households getting that bid,” he said.

“There is no fee to opt-out of the aggregation program,” Davis said. “If you can negotiate a better price on your own and it fits your budget better, by all means go to a different supplier.”

All results are unofficial until certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on May 15.