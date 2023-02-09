Chaffee’s Brewhouse to host Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip

TIPP CITY — Drink, paint, and have fun on Valentine’s Day at Chaffee’s Brewhouse, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Chaffee’s Brewhouse and Samantha Graybill, from Paint with Sam, to offer an evening of fun and creativity. Bring your sweetheart, friend, special person or come alone to this class on Feb. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Paintings are designed to fit together when completed or stand on their own. The cost is $80 for residents and $82 for non-resident couples. The cost for individuals is $40 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. You must be 21 or older to attend. Drinks are not included in the price. To register and view a sample of the painting, visit www.tmcomservices.org.

Graybill currently offers monthly Bob Ross painting classes through TMCS. Visit www.tmcomservices.org for more information.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org.