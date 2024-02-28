City of Piqua focused on developing community resources for residents, businesses

City of Piqua officials at the groundbreaking for the Lock 9 Park in June of 2023. The community events and entertainment space is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024. Submitted photo | City of Piqua Former Mayor Cindy Pearson cutting the ribbon for the new Atomic City Bridge at Goodrich Giles Park in November of 2023. The bridge includes a new bike path increasing usability in south Piqua. Submitted photo | City of Piqua

PIQUA — The City of Piqua celebrates 2023 as a year of investments to continue to make our community an even better place to live and do business, said its annual progress report submitted by Michelle Perry, city of Piqua’ public information officer.

Major project completions included the new Atomic City Bridge at Goodrich Giles Park, which increases the usability of the bike path through south Piqua, and the fire training building on State Route 66, which allows the fire department to prepare for public safety scenarios.

The collaborative City of Piqua strategic plan guides the work of the City Commission and its employees. The four primary goals established in the plan include:

• United community

• Responsive services

• Thriving economy

• Reliable infrastructure

These goals are coming to fruition through projects such as the Pavement Preservation Program, blighted structure demolitions funded through state grants, technology security improvements and utilizing financing programs to develop property on the interstate to attract new hotel and restaurant assets to Piqua’s I-75 corridor.

Additionally, the city implemented a zero-based budgeting process and a revised investment plan to minimize expenses while improving services to residents.

“We continue to make headway on our local placemaking initiatives to bolster our downtown and make infrastructure improvements to our neighborhoods,” City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said. “Piqua is growing its tax base through new business and developing properties to position our community as a destination for new industry and residents.”

As the City looks forward to its work in 2024 with new Commissioners onboarded, Mayor Kris Lee said the City of Piqua has big plans.

Lock 9 Park construction, which broke ground in mid-2023, is scheduled to be open for community entertainment events by summer 2024.

The Great Miami River low-head dam removal and in-stream intervention design will allow for additional recreation opportunities on the river nearby. The tree replanting project initiated on Main Street in 2023 will continue on perpendicular streets this year.

Mayor Lee said more than anything that he is looking forward to increased transparency and collaboration through community engagement initiatives.

“As we continue our work this year, I intend to continue to make myself and the other Commissioners available to residents to work jointly to move our community forward,” Mayor Lee said. “I look forward to celebrating our progress and launches coming this year along with our community members.”

To stay up to date with City of Piqua initiatives, visit www.piquaoh.gov and follow its pages on social media.