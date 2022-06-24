City of Piqua is seeking design alternatives for the hydraulic canal system

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is seeking to identify design alternatives for the Hydraulic Canal system, which includes Swift Run Lake, Echo Lake and Franz Pond and the canal that connects them. The residents of Piqua value this system of waterways for a variety of reasons and it is important to engage the community in the process of determining the preferred design alternative.

The project goal is to identify cost effective design options that satisfy both the applicable regulatory requirements and the public safety, recreation, water quality and aesthetic values of the community. This system requires modifications to meet requirements of the dam safety laws of the State of Ohio.

The City of Piqua will ensure public engagement on this project with the formation of a Citizen Advisory Committee, interactions with small focus groups, and two community-wide public engagement forums that will provide opportunities stakeholders and community members to participate in the process of determining the preferred design alternatives.

Please visit https://piquadamstudy2022.com/ for more information, an opportunity to provide initial comments, and information on upcoming public engagement opportunities.