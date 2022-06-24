Miami County Public Health to offer free and confidential HIV testing

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — In coordination with National HIV testing day, Miami County Public Health is offering free HIV testing the last week in June. HIV testing will be offered by appointment the week of June 27 to July 1, 2022

Miami County Public Health works with Dayton/Montgomery County Public Health and the AIDS Resource center to provide linkage to HIV care. MCPH uses the OraQuick Rapid test results in just 20 minutes. Testing can be done with a finger stick or with a swab of your mouth. Do not eat or drink and remove dental appliances and rinse mouth 30 minutes prior to test.

CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. About 1 in 8 people in the United States who have HIV don’t know they have it.

People with certain risk factors should get tested more often. If you were HIV-negative the last time you were tested and answer yes to any of the following questions, you should get an HIV test because these things increase your chances of getting HIV:

• Are you a man who has had sex with another man?

• Have you had sex—anal or vaginal—with an HIV-positive partner?

• Have you had more than one sex partner since your last HIV test?

• Have you injected drugs and shared needles or works (for example, water or cotton) with others?

• Have you exchanged sex for drugs or money?

• Have you been diagnosed with or sought treatment for another sexually transmitted disease?

• Have you been diagnosed with or treated for hepatitis or tuberculosis (TB)?

• Have you had sex with someone who could answer yes to any of the above questions or someone whose sexual history you don’t know?

You should be tested at least once a year if you are involved in any of these activities. Sexually active gay and bisexual men may benefit from more frequent testing (for example, every 3 to 6 months).

Miami County Public Health is committed to increasing the number of people who are aware of their HIV status and provide knowledge of HIV treatment, prevention, epidemiology, and effective policies. For more information on HIV testing, call 937-573-3518 or go to www.miamicountyhealth.net .