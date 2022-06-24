Fourth of July events scheduled in Troy

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — As in years past, several organizations are working to present an exciting lineup of events for Independence Day in the city of Troy. Details for the parade, concert at Treasure Island Park, and fireworks scheduled for July 4, 2022 are below.

PARADE: This year’s July 4th parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade will form in the Hobart Arena parking lot, and follow the route of:

• Staunton Road to North Market Street

• North Market Street to West Main Street

• West Main Street to Monroe Street

The city thanks the Independence Day Celebration Association for their work in organizing the parade.

CONCERT AND FOOD TRUCKS AT TREASURE ISLAND PARK: The annual celebration at Treasure Island Park will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 4, with local food vendors selling tacos, ice cream, bubble tea, shaved ice, burgers and more on-site. A concert featuring Rockland Road, a family county-pop music group, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The concert is presented by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Troy Rotary Club, and the city of Troy.

The parking lot at Treasure Island Park will be open for handicap and boat parking only. Parking will be available at Hobart Arena.

FIREWORKS: The annual fireworks display will start at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4. The city greatly appreciates the funding assistance of The Troy Foundation and the Concord Township Trustees.

North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road from 9 p.m. until the fireworks are over and the crowd has dispersed (approximately 10:45 p.m.). The bike path will be closed east from the Senior Citizens Center and at Rutherford Drive starting at noon on July 4.

The Market Street Bridge, both sides and the top of the levee, and the seating area at the North Market Street ballfield are all excellent locations to see the fireworks.