College briefs

ONU releases Dean’s List
ADA — The following students from Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University for the spring 2022 semester:
Maiya Dilbone, of Troy
Gretchen Frock, of Casstown
Lucas Gilliland, of Casstown
Catherine Kauffman, of Pleasant Hill
Dylan Kelly, of Covington
Sachary Kiss, of Troy
Rebecca Monce, of Tipp City
Katherine Reeder, of Tipp City
Annie Richters, of Casstown
Katherine Runner, of Casstown
Rachel Thompson, of West Milton
Miami County residents to graduate from ONU
ADA — The following Miami County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies:
Emily Kauffman, of Pleasant Hill
Dylan Kelly, of Covington
Zachary Kiss, of Troy
Ryan McClurg, of Troy
Katherine Runner, of Casstown
Andrew Slusher, of Covington
Gigandet named to ISU Dean’s List
TROY — Morgan Marie Gigandet, of Troy, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Local students named to Bluffton’s undergraduate Dean’s List
BLUFFTON — The following students from the Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List for undergraduate students at Bluffton University for the spring 2022 term:
Zachary Braun, of Tipp City
Emily Clawson, of Troy
The following students from the Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List with distinciton at Bluffton University for the spring 2022 term:
Olivia Daugherty, of Bradford
Ryan Rose, of Tipp City
Liz Deal, of Troy