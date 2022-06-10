College briefs

ONU releases Dean’s List

ADA — The following students from Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University for the spring 2022 semester:

Maiya Dilbone, of Troy

Gretchen Frock, of Casstown

Lucas Gilliland, of Casstown

Catherine Kauffman, of Pleasant Hill

Dylan Kelly, of Covington

Sachary Kiss, of Troy

Rebecca Monce, of Tipp City

Katherine Reeder, of Tipp City

Annie Richters, of Casstown

Katherine Runner, of Casstown

Rachel Thompson, of West Milton

Miami County residents to graduate from ONU

ADA — The following Miami County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies:

Emily Kauffman, of Pleasant Hill

Dylan Kelly, of Covington

Zachary Kiss, of Troy

Ryan McClurg, of Troy

Katherine Runner, of Casstown

Andrew Slusher, of Covington

Gigandet named to ISU Dean’s List

TROY — Morgan Marie Gigandet, of Troy, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students named to Bluffton’s undergraduate Dean’s List

BLUFFTON — The following students from the Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List for undergraduate students at Bluffton University for the spring 2022 term:

Zachary Braun, of Tipp City

Emily Clawson, of Troy

The following students from the Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List with distinciton at Bluffton University for the spring 2022 term:

Olivia Daugherty, of Bradford

Ryan Rose, of Tipp City

Liz Deal, of Troy