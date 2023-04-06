DPAA presents regional premier of “Das Reingold”

DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the regional premiere of Dayton Opera’s original production of “Das Rheingold” (The Rhein Gold), the first of the four operas of Richard Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen” (The Ring Cycle).

“Das Rheingold,” a brand-new production, features costumes, sets and video projections created specifically for Dayton Opera. “Das Rheingold” performs Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton, 1 W. Second St. Tickets for “Das Rheingold” start at $5 and are available at the Box Office, by phone at 937-228-3630, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

“When I suggested producing ‘Das Rheingold’ to our artistic team, the answer was a resounding yes,” says Kathleen Clawson, artistic director of the Dayton Opera and Dr. Ron Anderson and Robb Sloan-Anderson chair. “My colleague Neal Gittleman and I lead a cast of extraordinary singers (and actors, as this piece demands they be both) who are second to none. Add our incredibly talented Dayton Philharmonic masterly performing this epic Wagner masterpiece, and the audience will be blown away. Creating this fantastic world with our amazing team of designers has been one of my life’s most fulfilling artistic experiences. Our production of Das Rheingold is a result of DPAA’s united belief that the arts are for everyone. Doesn’t our community deserve to see and hear this epic masterwork live? Of course, they do, and I can’t wait to share it with them!”

Baritone Lester Lynch leads “Das Rheingold’s” extraordinary cast as Wotan, the ruler of the gods. Lynch made his Dayton Opera debut in 2002. Since then, he has performed with Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic eight times, including the 2021-2022 season as a soloist in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Epic Opera.

“Das Rheingold” is the first opera in Wagner’s operatic masterpiece, “The Ring Cycle.” This narrative inspired J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” With characters drawn from Nordic and Germanic myths, Wagner’s fantastic epic tells the tale of the struggle for power in a world of gods, dwarves and giants, all pursuing a magical ring cast from gold that gives its owner dominion over the world. Featuring new costumes, unique scenic design and the addition of video projections that create a magical and mystical opera experience, “Das Rheingold” will be an experience to remember. Dayton Opera Artistic Director Clawson is the production’s stage director, with Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic artistic director and conductor leading the Dayton Philharmonic.

In addition to Lynch’s Wotan, the cast includes Christian Sanders (Loge), Aubrey Allicock (Alberich), Catherine Martin (Fricka), Lauren Decker (Erda), Adam Cioffari (Fasolt), Ben Brady (Fafner) and Mary-Hollis Hundley (Freia). The cast also features Dayton Opera Artists in Residence Artega Wright (Donner), Carl Rosenthal (Froh), Kayla Oderah (Woglinde), Madison Montambault (Welgunde) and Allison Deady (Flosshilde). The production team consists of Kathryn Rohe, costume designer; Daniel Chapman, projection designer; Pam Knauert Lavarnway, scenic designer; John Rensel, resident lighting designer; and wig/makeup *denotes Dayton Opera debut

Learn more about Dayton Opera’s Das Reingold:

Coffee with Kathleen on Monday, April 10, 10 a.m.-noon at Boston Stokers on Second Street, downtown Dayton.

Grab a cup of coffee and a treat for a casual inside look at the making of “Das Rheingold0!” Listen to Clawson provide the background, vision, personal insights and challenges of creating a new production of “Das Rheingold”—just for Dayton. You’ll get an up-close preview of the opera’s new costumes and speak with Costume Designer Kathryn Rohe and Projection Designer Daniel Chapman. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N962FG3 to RSVP.

Take Note Talks on Friday, April 14, 6:30-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 16, 1:30-2 p.m.

Take Note Talks provide an in-depth perspective of producing “Das Rheingold” from start to finish as well as insights on its history. Talks for “Das Rheingold” are held inside the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center one hour before each performance and are free to anyone with a ticket.

Talk Backs — after each performance of “Das Rheingold,” Clawson and Gittleman host a “Talk Back” from the Mead Theatre Stage, where they answer questions from the audience.

Tickets for “Das Rheingold” start at $5 and are on sale now at the Box Office located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center or by calling 937-228-3630 or online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.