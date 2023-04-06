Miami East FFA spring career development event results

CASSTOWN — At the State Spring Career Development Event at the Ohio Expo Center/State Fairgrounds in Columbus the Miami East-MVCTC FFA General Livestock Team consisted of Isaac Beal, Rhylee Eichhorn, Cora Moore, Dustin Winner, Wyatt Black, Ty Roeth, Elisabeth Norman and Kyle Larson. The team placed 12th out of 191 teams.

Rhylee Eichhorn is currently in first place out of 1,072 individuals. She will now compete in the state finals at the end of April. Participants in the Horse Judging Competition were Ava Skeens and Alexa Deaton. Alexa was the highest placing individual from Miami East. She placed 127 out of 355 individuals. In the State Poultry Contest was Kaci Manns. Kaci placed 59th out of 271 individuals. In the State Dairy Cattle Contest was Braden Zekas, Emma Hershberger, Keyara Davis, Lillian McClain and Jillian Niswonger. The team placed 32nd. The highest individual from Miami East was Braden Zekas. He placed 63rd out of 442 individuals.

Prior competitions included the Patriot Invitational hosted by Tri-Village FFA Alumni in February. The Livestock team members were Dustin Winner, Ethan Fine, Ty Roeth, Isaac Beal, Cora Moore, Blake Boggess, Rhylee Eichhorn, Trenton Griffith and Cylah Boggess. Rhylee was the highest placing individual from Miami East and placed first in the contest. Cora placed second. The team was second overall.

On March 4 at the Marysville/Champaign County Invitational in Marysville the General Livestock team placed 42nd teams with Rhylee Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Kyle Wright, Elisabeth Norman, Josie Shane and Madison Grube. Rhylee was the highest placing individual from Miami East at 14th out of 572 contestants. Emma Hershberger placed 9th and Lillian McClain placed 46th in Dairy Cattle. Alexa Deaton competed in the Horse Evaluation and placed 91st. Kinsley Courtright placed 20th in the Meats Contest.

At the Miami Trace Invitational on March 11, Emma Hershberger placed 18th and Lillian McClain placed 42nd in Dairy Cattle. The Livestock team consisted of Rhylee Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Josie Shane, Cora Moore, Kyle Wright, Cylah Boggess and Kennedy Swigart. The team placed 17th. Rhylee was the highest placing for the team. In the Meats Contest Kinsley Courtright placed 7th. Alexa Deaton and Ava Skeens competed in the Horse Judging Contest.