To the editor:

I would like to announce my endorsement of Dave Duchak for Miami County Sheriff.

As a businessperson in Piqua and Miami County for more than 20 years. I have a good understanding what is to manage one a business, two a budget, and three to have employees and a community that highly respects you and your work.

As I look over the criteria for Sheriff, I can’t think of anyone more qualified for the job than Dave. Dave has managed this position as a county leader in law enforcement for the last seven years. Dave has proven that he can manage a business. I cannot remember if any of the seven years that the Miami County Sheriff’s office or the sheriff have been highlighted for any wrongdoing or neglect to the county or his employees. Sheriff Duchak has shown the upmost respect to the county and citizens of this county.

The Sheriff has shown his ability to manage a multimillion-dollar budget. For example, he was able to implement a security presence in the Miami County Court House at both county facilities. He was able to implement and budget in county wide license plate readers that are installed for the safety of citizens to read and capture plates throughout the county to track stolen vehicles and wanted persons. Probably the most important budget Sheriff Duchak was able to execute was a pay raise across the board for all road deputies and correction officers. For me as and business owner and employer I couldn’t think of a better person to work for and under than Sheriff Duchak.

Lastly, I would like to add that Sheriff Duchak has the upmost respect for the county, it’s citizens, and most importantly the other elected officials in the county. It speaks volumes that the people that also hold elected position are endorsing Sheriff Duchak. You know what that tells me that this is a well-oiled machine that needs no fixing. I will close with this quote I once read. “ Even if you hear a bad story about me, understand there was a time I was good to those people, but they won’t tell you that story.”

Please join me in RE-ELECTING Sheriff Dave Duchak on March 19th.

Tom Lillicrap

Piqua