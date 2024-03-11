Support Reece for Miami County Sheriff

To the editor:

I wanted to write and express my support for Paul Reece for Miami County Sheriff.

I am the previous owner of Grissom’s supermarkets in Miami County and I appreciate the fact that Paul Reece is a supporter of local businesses and not only wants to see them succeed, but he believes in providing the kind of atmosphere in Miami County where local businesses can thrive and feel safe. This is something that is important not only to business owners, but to the patrons who visit those businesses.

Paul will take time to get to know business owners and will find out their needs and concerns and I have no doubt he will work with them and will be a Sheriff who works hard to make sure we are all as safe as possible in this wonderful county we call home.

Paul Reece has an excellent background and he is someone you can trust not only with your vote, but to serve as the next Miami County Sheriff.

Paul Reece has my vote, I hope you will join me in voting Paul Reece for Miami County Sheriff!

Delma Grissom

Piqua