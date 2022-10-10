Edison Stagelight Players present Macbeth

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present William Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by Matt Beisner. Performances will be held Oct. 21-30 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

Macbeth, widely considered to be one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, tells the story of a ruthlessly ambitious Scottish lord who seizes the throne with the help of his scheming wife and a trio of witches. The Edison Stagelight Players’ traditional retelling of the story will have you on the edge of your seat.

“It’s been three years since we’ve had a theater production at Edison State, and I wanted to make sure we started things back up with a classic,” said Director Matt Beisner in a press release. “Plus, what better show to choose around Halloween than one with witches, curses, murder, paranoia, and deception? And we are having way too much fun with it!”

Beisner continued, “My objective as a director is, first and foremost, to make sure the story is understood. Shakespeare can be very difficult to comprehend if our actors aren’t ‘speaking the speech trippingly on the tongue’ as Shakespeare’s own Hamlet proclaimed. This play has a ton of great lines and speeches, and my goal is that we frame those just right.”

“We’re setting the production in an 11th century Scotland as Shakespeare originally intended. The barbaric and rugged feel of the show lends itself to a traditional telling.”

Performances will be held Friday, Oct. 21; Saturday, Oct. 22; Friday, Oct. 28; and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. each night. A matinee performance will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for students and senior citizens and are available for purchase with cash or check at the door. For more information, call 937-778-8600 or email Director Beisner at [email protected]