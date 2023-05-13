Edison State’s annual leadership conference to be held May 24

PIQUA — The Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the conference.

The annual one-day conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership. Breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations.

This year’s event will include a keynote address from John M. Carreon, Partner and CEO of Advancement Experts and faculty at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and the following breakout sessions:

• “A Brief Introduction to Lean Six Sigma Tools for Nonprofit Organizations” from William Lutz, The New Path, Inc.

• “Automate Your Organization” from Kathi Roetter, Troy Ohio Chamber of Commerce

• “ChatGPT and AI Technology: What Can It Do for You?” from Shelly Calvert, We Love Birthday Parties

• “Generations Working Together” from Deborah Easton, Communication Skills Consultant

• “Grant Hunting: Foundation Directory Online Instructional” from Meme Marlow, Edison State

• “How to Save Time, Money, and Resources with Tools and Technologies” from Alan Schussheim, SCORE Association

• “Introduction to Grants: What Does an RFP Mean to Me?” from Christina Raterman, Edison State

• “Leadership and Governance in the Nonprofit Sector” from Lorna Swisher, Main Street Piqua

• “Nonprofit Safety Planning” from Chief Bruce Jamison, Edison State

• “Partnering with SCORE Dayton and DaytonServes.org” from Alan Schussheim, SCORE Association

• “Terrible Idea…Don’t You Just Love Those?!” from Stephanie Waller, Miami County Dental Clinic

• “Transformational v. Transactional Leadership” from John M. Carreon, Advancement Experts and faculty at Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

• “Understanding Identity in the Dynamics of a Nonprofit Organization” from Marva Archibald, faculty at Edison State

• “Using Innovation and Disruptive Strategies in Your Nonprofit” from Dr. Richard A. Hanes, Edison State and The Edison Foundation

• “Using Organization Data to Speak to Funders, Your Board, and Donors” from Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way

• “Who’s Been Sitting on My Board?” from Cathy Oda, Koverman Staley Dickerson

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now. The cost to attend the event is $59 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/mosaic.