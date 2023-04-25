To the editor:

In the past weeks We’ve been introduced to the World of Local Politics.

Mayor Oda has a Platform of Friendship, Honesty, and Transparency. I’ve heard pretty much the same about Bill Lutz.

So far, I must admit that MY opinion has NOT indicated that Mayor Oda is living up to Her Platform. I look at things such as; Failed Back In Parking, Hideous Concrete Planters in the Middle of Crosswalks, Our City Colors being Changed to Blue and Orange, Pedestrians PLAYING “FROGGER” Downtown, and THOSE are just SOME of the things that have gone on!

Troy needs a Mayor who will TAKE CHARGE…WHO WILL LISTEN…someone who knows how to ASK QUESTIONS.

I believe that Bill Lutz has the KNOWLEDGE, the EDUCATION, the EXPERIENCE, and CERTAINLY THE DESIRE TO BRING A BETTER TROY TO ALL OF US!

PLEASE…

GET OUT AND VOTE ON MAY 2!

ELECT WILLIAM LUTZ FOR MAYOR

IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE!

Brenda Hursh

Troy