TROY — Garden Gate Realty has announced Penny Reed as the business’ new office manager. Reed is in charge of total operations of buying and selling.

We look forward to the continued 40-years of service we have had in the past, and we think this will continue to make us better.

Contact Penny Reed at 937-418-7868.